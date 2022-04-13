Man gets 30 years for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man will spend 30 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and gun charges.

According to court records, 43-year-old Mitchell Byrd was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for charges stemming from 2018, which include possessing crack cocaine with the intention to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Byrd was given 30 years because of his previous crimes including drugs and firearms, two murder convictions, and three separate knife attacks while incarcerated, according to the court.

In September 2018, Byrd sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant from the KCPD gang squad three separate times. Following the third transaction, officers executed a search warrant on a residence Byrd used for drug trafficking. At that residence, officers found a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol near Byrd, who was the only person in the house.

Officers also found 2.9 grams of marijuana and $121 in case, as well as 4.8 grams of crack cocaine and three cell phones in the living room. In other parts of the home, police located a bag of 36.5 grams of crack cocaine and $1,100 in cash.

Byrd reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, but was found to have violated that agreement by attempting to assault another inmate with a large knife. Court documents also say Byrd worked with two other inmates to kill another inmate by stabbing him at least 13 times. There were several other stabbing incidents that Byrd was involved with, and a threat to have two law enforcement officers killed for collecting a DNA sample from him for a federal search warrant.

Byrd will not be granted parole.

