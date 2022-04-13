Longtime Independence city official dies following battle with lung cancer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A longtime member of the Independence City Council and Planning Commission died Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

Karen DeLuccie was elected to the Independence City Council in 2014, and was re-elected just last week. She was 64 years old.

She was diagnosed on February 7, just a day before the primary election. According to a statement released by her husband Joe O’Hara, that was the first time she was unable to vote.

“Karen had a passion and a deep love for the City of Independence and the citizens she represented,” O’Hara said. “She wanted all to know her heartfelt sadness which she wanted me to express to all of you. Sadness in not being able to continue to represent her constituents in her capacity as a member of City Council.”

After her diagnosis, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but her condition did not improve. A day after her re-election, she decided to cease treatment and returned home to spend time with family.

On Tuesday afternoon, she lost her battle.

Along with being on the city council, DeLuccie also served on the city’s Planning Commission and Tax Review Board, as well as helped found the Independence Youth Court.

DeLuccie worked as a family law attorney in Independence for 40 years, according to her husband.

“Councilmember Deluccie was a staunch advocate for the citizens of Independence and committed to a balanced budget,” City Manager Zach Walker said. “She never failed to ask a question and always looked for the answers her citizens demanded. We will miss her sharp wit and dedication. Our thoughts are with her husband, daughter and son in this difficult time. We will share details on services and memorials honoring her service to the community when they are available.”

Before her passing, DeLuccie asked this statement be shared after her death:

“I have asked my family to release this statement to you after my death. As you may know I was diagnosed with cancer on February 7 and completed both chemo and radiation treatments over the following several weeks. I was determined that I would recover my health, enabling me to continue my service to Independence, the city I love. A second scan was conducted on April 7 which showed that the treatments had not been effective in battling my cancer. I am so sorry that I am unable to continue to work with all of you in making Independence an even better place to live and raise a family.”

Funeral arrangements for DeLuccie have not yet been released.

