Liberty Hospital celebrates no COVID patients since 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The healthcare professionals at Liberty Hospital took some time to briefly celebrate a momentous occasion.

For the first time since 2020, the hospital was without a single COVID patient.

To celebrate, several staffers broke a coronavirus-shaped pinata that was initially gifted to a Liberty Hospital member more than a year ago.

The hospital stated that its director critical care, Miranda Mulder, ultimately broke the pinata, which was full of Fireball candies.

