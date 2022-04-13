Liberty Hospital celebrates no COVID patients since 2020
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The healthcare professionals at Liberty Hospital took some time to briefly celebrate a momentous occasion.
For the first time since 2020, the hospital was without a single COVID patient.
To celebrate, several staffers broke a coronavirus-shaped pinata that was initially gifted to a Liberty Hospital member more than a year ago.
The hospital stated that its director critical care, Miranda Mulder, ultimately broke the pinata, which was full of Fireball candies.
ALSO READ: Parson declares COVID crisis in Missouri is over, endemic phase response to begin Friday
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.