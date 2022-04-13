Advertisement

Liberty Hospital celebrates no COVID patients since 2020

Liberty Hospital staffers broke a coronavirus-shaped pinata to celebrate no COVID patients.
Liberty Hospital staffers broke a coronavirus-shaped pinata to celebrate no COVID patients.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The healthcare professionals at Liberty Hospital took some time to briefly celebrate a momentous occasion.

For the first time since 2020, the hospital was without a single COVID patient.

To celebrate, several staffers broke a coronavirus-shaped pinata that was initially gifted to a Liberty Hospital member more than a year ago.

For the first time since 2020, Liberty Hospital has 0 COVID inpatients! To celebrate, our infectious disease, ER, ICU, critical care, patient floor staff and more broke a pinata shaped like a coronavirus. The pinata was a gift to a staff member in 2020 and the team saved it for today. Ultimately, Miranda Mulder, hospital director of critical care, broke the pinata, which was full of Fireball candies.

Posted by Liberty Hospital on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The hospital stated that its director critical care, Miranda Mulder, ultimately broke the pinata, which was full of Fireball candies.

