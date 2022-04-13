KCPD investigating homicide at 39th & Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide.

According to the police, it happened in the area of E. 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

It appears that police were called to the area for a shooting just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. He was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

It has been a busy day for Kansas City police.

The KCPD is also still investigating a fatal shooting that happened this afternoon in the area of E. 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue, which left a woman dead.

Additionally, the KCPD detectives are still investigating the now fatal stabbing of a student at Northeast Middle School.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.