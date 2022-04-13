KCKPD investigating Tuesday night homicide that left woman dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night and left a woman dead.

According to the KCKPD, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but ultimately died from her injuries.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time; the victim’s name has not yet been made public.

Meanwhile, across the state line, KCMO police are handling multiple homicide investigations of their own. Information about those recent homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, is below.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.