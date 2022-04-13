Kansas organization continues search for missing man 34 years after disappearance

LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days before the 34th anniversary of his disappearance, a Kansas organization has continued the search for Randy Leach.

Two days before the 34th anniversary of his disappearance, Kansas Missing and Unsolved renewed the search for then 17-year-old Randy Leach with a flyer. Leach went missing on April 15, 1988, and would be 51 now.

Leach was reported missing to authorities on April 16 after he had missed his 12:30 a.m. curfew - which he usually honored. It was also reported he had left his home at 6:30 p.m. to attend a friend’s pre-graduation party in a rural area.

Before he arrived at the party, authorities noted that Leach had stopped at Stout’s Convenience Store and bought candy, soda, and gas. He then talked to friends and went to DeSoto to check on a car he had been restoring. He ended up not reaching the party until between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Leach’s parents told law enforcement they did not realize he had not come home until they woke up at 6 a.m. the following morning. First, they said they had thought he was in a car accident and called one of his friends who had reported she also had not heard from him. That is when they said they contacted the police.

Investigators said they went to the scene of the party, however, it had already been cleaned up and there had been no evidence to be found.

Witnesses from the party told officials they thought Leach had left between 1:15 and 2 a.m., however, no one had actually seen him leave.

At the time he was last seen, witnesses reported leach had been too drunk to walk straight. He had apparently left in his mother’s gray four-door 1985 Dodge sedan with Kansas plates LVJ8721.

Leach never returned from the party and has not been heard from since. Officials noted that he had been carrying $50 cash at the time of his disappearance and the vehicle he had been driving has never been found.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they should call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

