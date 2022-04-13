Hundreds register for Kansas’ first Mental Health Summit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 600 people including Chief judges from each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts gather to continue conversations on mental health in the justice system.

More than 600 registered to attend the 2022 Kansas Mental Health Summit at Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka. According to their website, that included judges, legislators, attorneys, court services officers, community corrections officers, representatives from the executive branch, mental and medical health disciplines, law enforcement, first responders, and community leadership. It shows people from outside the state registered to be there as well (Colorado, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, and Washington).

Summit Planning Committee Chairperson, Judge Robert Wonnell of Johnson County Division 6 said local jails and detention centers are the largest providers of mental health services, for both adults and children, in the country.

“We have brought a variety, a wide spectrum of stakeholders here who can say these are the issues that we have. We have legislators here who can say what can we do about that,” he said.

He was inspired to organize the statewide summit after attending a similar regional summit put on by a National Judicial Task Force involving the national center for state courts, the conference of chief justices, the conference of state court administrators, and the state justice institute in South Dakota in 2019.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Governor Laura Kelly, Senate President Ty Masterson, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman provided opening remarks.

Miami-Dade County Judge Steven Leifman opened the summit Wednesday morning speaking on how they were able to cost-effective solutions for those with mental illness. He showed a video from a 2006 news story showing individuals incarcerated crammed in jail cells. He said they did the story because one of their local jails ran out of beds and wanted to show the effects it had on inmates with mental illness.

“In Florida, once you’re adjudicated and competent to stand trial, the state has 15 days to take you from jail and send you to a facility to ‘restore’ your competency but when we ran out of beds we created this horrible backlog and that’s why there were all those people in jail with mental illness,” he said. “Some of them died as a result of it.”

They found they needed to divert people upfront to treat them earlier before they could be crammed more. Building new beds weren’t the answer.

“We reduced the jail audit in my community from 7,400 to 4,400. We closed one of our jails and we did it by just helping people get access to treatment so they stop cycling again and again through these really horrible, acute systems of care,” he said.

He said he came to this summit because it’s not just judges like him looking to enact something, but several people from varying backgrounds that have the power to create the change.

Wonnell said the summit is about learning about what you don’t know and meeting people who have the power to create change with them. He said it’s a catalyst, not a conclusion, and being a public servant means serving all Kansans correctly.

“To have that kind of system of communication where somebody in Mead, Kansas or Atwood, Kansas or Wichita or Fort Scott can be part in some way of a communication conduit where they can let leaders know, this is our issue or this is what can help us, because as you’ve heard from multiple speakers today -- this is a community by community-based initiative.”

Discussions continue into Thursday afternoon.

