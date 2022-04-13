Investigation underway as human remains found on Clinton County farm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the case of human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri.

Sheriff Larry Fish stated in a news release that the remains were found outside of Gower on Sunday.

Fish stated that they were taken to a forensics lab to help determine identity and whether foul play was involved.

First responders were not aware of age, race or gender as of Wednesday morning.

