Investigation underway as human remains found on Clinton County farm

FILE: Sheriff Larry Fish stated in a news release that the remains were found outside of Gower...
FILE: Sheriff Larry Fish stated in a news release that the remains were found outside of Gower on Sunday.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the case of human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri.

Sheriff Larry Fish stated in a news release that the remains were found outside of Gower on Sunday.

Fish stated that they were taken to a forensics lab to help determine identity and whether foul play was involved.

First responders were not aware of age, race or gender as of Wednesday morning.

