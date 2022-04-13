FORECAST: Tracking severe storms overnight

A line of SEVERE Thunderstorms runs from Omaha, Nebraska to Salina, Kansas. Mostly Severe wind gusts but a few isolated reports of hail ( 1.5″ Diameter ) suggesting areas of strong updrafts. There have been a few isolated tornadoes imbedded within this line – All in SE Nebraska but they have been mostly weak and short lived which would be common in a linear storm complex like this. I checked and found some rotation in the line across northern Kansas but nothing that meets the criteria of tornadic. The latest HRRR model data suggests these storms will weaken once they enter the more stable air in our viewing area with much weaker storms arriving in the Metro around 1:30 to 2:00 AM. While that line has shown signs of weakening over the past 30 minutes another pulse in strength is very possible over the next 4 hours. The current WATCH is expected to expire at 1:00 AM over northwest Missouri but additional watches may be added later tonight if the storms carry momentum beyond the thinking of the latest models.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.