Environmental waiver could have agricultural, economic benefits for Kansas corn producers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This summer, you’ll be able to fill up your gas tank with E15 fuel. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an environmental waiver to lift the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ban on it during the summer months.

The goal is to save cash at the pump by decreasing the amount of oil needed to fuel your car. But it could have agricultural and economic benefits for corn-producing states like Kansas.

Not only could this save Kansans a few cents per gallon when they fill up, it could also mean more business for corn farmers, more work for ethanol plants and more feed for ranchers’ cattle. That’s all because lifting the ban increases the market for corn.

Kansas grows a lot of corn. Not the kind on your dinner table, the kind you put in your gas tank. At most gas stations, you’ll find unleaded fuel with 10 percent ethanol. Some carry 15 percent, but only for nine months out of the year

“We’ve been selling E15 because it’s been allowed last year except the summer driving season, so we’re maintaining our market,” Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said.

That’s changing this summer to lower fuel prices. With E15 gas, you could save anywhere from a nickel to 20 cents per gallon. Potentially also benefiting Kansas farmers and rural economies, the extra three months for E15 expands the market for corn farmer and a coproduct of the fuel it’s made into is feed for cattle.

“You’re producing the grain in Kansas in a local area, you’re processing it in a local area, you’re taking the ethanol to a local area, and the high protein feed, the coproduct of the corn you’re also using in a local area for the cattle industry,” ICM CEO Dave VanderGriend said.

In Colwich, ICM has pioneered ethanol plan expansion across the country. VanderGriend expects it go row in popularity and hopes this three-month extension for E15 gas accelerates that.

“It’s growing, it’s expanding, but any new product takes a little time,” he said.

Leaders in the industry hope the ability to sell E15 year-round becomes permanent.

“It’s one of those products that is very helpful on many counts for our citizens, or urban cousins and our rural ag producers,” VenderGriend said.

Currently, about 75 gas stations in Kansas carry E15 fuel, but industry leaders hope to increase that mark. They say allowing it over the summer months could be a big step toward that since retailers would know they could sell E15 year-round.

