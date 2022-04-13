Advertisement

3 shot at Kansas City house party; 1 dead

By Shain Bergan and Taylor Johnson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in an early morning shooting Wednesday at a house party on Kansas City’s east side.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 3:15 a.m. to a non-injury crash at 38th Street and Wabash Avenue. While police were at the crash, they heard several gunshots nearby. They followed the sounds and found three victims of a shooting at a nearby house party, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

One victim died at the scene. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. And one victim refused treatment. It is a large scene spanning several blocks, and investigators cordoned off the area while talking with eyewitnesses and gathering evidence.

The scene is only about six blocks away from a homicide from Tuesday, a shooting death at 39th Street and Indiana Avenue from 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. The victim, a man, was shot inside a vehicle and then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to Kansas City police.

There is no indication that the two homicide scenes are related.

