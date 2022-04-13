Communities connected by Merriam Drive and Lane discuss redevelopment

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - City planners met with residents and businesses along Merriam Drive and Merriam Lane to answer questions about proposed improvements along the corridor.

The four-mile stretch passes through parts of Merriam, Overland Park, Mission and Kansas City, Kansas.

The Merriam Connected Corridor Plan proposal would make the corridor more accessible to cyclists, pedestrians and public transportation. It would also connect existing sections of the Turkey Creek Trail.

The four cities also studied opportunities for redevelopment in the area.

According to a press release from the project planners, elements of the draft plan include:

Vehicular safety and traffic flow improvements

Multimodal connectivity along the corridor

Development and redevelopment opportunities

Branding and streetscape enhancements

Turkey Creek Trail enhancements and integration

Environmental sustainability

Erin Ollig, Manager of Strategic Planning for Overland Park, said the plan would create cohesion between the four cities along the street.

“We need a cohesive strategy for this corridor, so that we’re not just stopping for one city. So that it’s seamless. You’re moving from Overland Park to Kansas City, Kansas, and you don’t really know the difference,” Ollig said.

