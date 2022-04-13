Advertisement

Communities connected by Merriam Drive and Lane discuss redevelopment

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - City planners met with residents and businesses along Merriam Drive and Merriam Lane to answer questions about proposed improvements along the corridor.

The four-mile stretch passes through parts of Merriam, Overland Park, Mission and Kansas City, Kansas.

The Merriam Connected Corridor Plan proposal would make the corridor more accessible to cyclists, pedestrians and public transportation. It would also connect existing sections of the Turkey Creek Trail.

The four cities also studied opportunities for redevelopment in the area.

According to a press release from the project planners, elements of the draft plan include:

  • Vehicular safety and traffic flow improvements
  • Multimodal connectivity along the corridor
  • Development and redevelopment opportunities
  • Branding and streetscape enhancements
  • Turkey Creek Trail enhancements and integration
  • Environmental sustainability

Erin Ollig, Manager of Strategic Planning for Overland Park, said the plan would create cohesion between the four cities along the street.

“We need a cohesive strategy for this corridor, so that we’re not just stopping for one city. So that it’s seamless. You’re moving from Overland Park to Kansas City, Kansas, and you don’t really know the difference,” Ollig said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Councilwoman Karen DeLuccie died on Tuesday following a battle with lung cancer
Longtime Independence city official dies following battle with lung cancer
The missing child was last seen with Tony Lee Washington, Jr. (pictured).
Amber Alert canceled, suspect still at-large
Storm Track 5
DOWNLOAD NOW: KCTV5′s new weather app
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Riverside police investigating body found in Line Creek