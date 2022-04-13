Blue Springs tenants say they were told to move, then blocked in by construction

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo (KCTV) - Some tenants in a Blue Springs neighborhood say their property owner left them hanging with an encroaching move-out deadline, but with no way to get out.

“They gave us everybody on this street here - seven units, 14 families - basically 45 days to evacuate,” said tenant Leilani Brown Sua.

Sua said she’s supposed to be out by April 30. She was able to secure a new rental and is ready to move in April 15. However, she literally can’t move out of her Kingscross duplex.

“Last week they started doing this to our yards,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

What’s going on, or in, is a new walkway for the properties. Construction crews are digging into the front yard. The front porch of Sua’s home is lined with caution tape and to the right of the front door a steep 3-foot drop.

Sua said that, in most cases, improvements are appreciated. However, this project has very poor timing.

“I don’t know how we’re supposed to move couches and furniture without someone breaking a leg,” she said.

She also said it’s also dangerous.

“I have a 5-year-old son who’s always likes to run out the front yard and, you know, he’s almost falling off the front porch,” said Sua.

KCTV5 contacted CJ Realty, which manages the property. We were told Results Realty, a sister company, began property management for the homeowner March 1. They reported they were not aware of the construction onsite, adding the work was being conducted by the property owner himself. He says tenants were notified of when the work would begin and end.

“We got no notification, none of our neighbors got any notification,” said Sua.

One door down, her neighbor Misty Alpers agrees. Alpers also has an impasse out her front door.

“There’s no way to get anything out,” said Alpers. “There’s still a lot of us stuck here to put up with all of this.”

To add insult to injury, Sua said that since it’s past April 1 she owes rent for every extra day she stays despite the fact she can’t move out.

The property owner told KCTV5 News that if tenants need an extension to relocate, he’s happy to honor any requests.

