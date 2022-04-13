Amber Alert canceled, suspect still at-large

UPDATE: The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled an amber alert out of St. Louis county.

They say the child has been located and is safe, but the suspect is not in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY:

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri out of Riverview, which is in St. Louis County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the authorities are looking for a red, early-2000s Lincoln sedan with heavily tinted windows. There is no license plate information.

The missing child is Tajz Washington, a 2-year-old Black male who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with writing, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

He was last seen with 27-year-old Tony Lee Washington Jr. He is described as being a black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. he was also last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on it and camouflage pants.

MSHP says that the child’s biological father assaulted a family member and displayed a gun before leaving with the child around 5 p.m.

They say that he was last seen leaving Toelle Lane in Riverview, going in an unknown direction.

