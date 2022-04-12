Shawnee man identified in fatal Sunday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who died in a car crash Sunday morning has been identified.

Police stated that Levi Bono, a 27-year-old Shawnee man, had been driving eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway before 6:30 a.m. near Lackman when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Bono was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

