Shawnee man identified in fatal Sunday morning crash

One person died in a car crash Sunday morning in Shawnee.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who died in a car crash Sunday morning has been identified.

Police stated that Levi Bono, a 27-year-old Shawnee man, had been driving eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway before 6:30 a.m. near Lackman when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Bono was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

