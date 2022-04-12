Riverside police investigating body found in Line Creek

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Line Creek Monday night.

According to Riverside police, they were called to Homestead Park in response to a man who was lying facedown in Line Creek. At the scene, police found the man dead inside the creek.

The victim has only been identified as a 41-year-old Kansas City man.

Police are investigating what happened, but do not suspect foul play at this time.

No other information has been released.

KCTV5 will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as they're made available.

