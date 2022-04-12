Platte County inmates forced to move into neighboring county jails due to overcrowding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than a dozen inmates have been moved to another county jail after Platte County’s detention facility has become too crowded.

Sheriff Mark Owen stated Tuesday morning that his department has had to transfer 14 inmates to Clay and Buchanan county jails.

“When the population in the detention center is between 220-230 inmates it pushes our staff and facility resources too far,” Owen said in a news release. “We cannot safely keep this many inmates at a time in our jail.”

Built in 1998, Platte County’s detention center was designed to house 154 inmates. An additional 26 beds were added in 1995, according to Owen.

“In many of our cells, we have inmates sleeping on the floor in temporary beds,” he said. “Trying to keep too many people in the jail will lead to more disciplinary problems.”

