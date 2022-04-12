Pet of the Day: Brodie

Brodie is a social butterfly and wants to be everyone’s best friend.

He is the most loving companion and will greet you with full body hugs and tons of kisses.

He is in his prime at almost two years old and is a Pitbull Terrier Mix with the best ears in town! He will do best in a home where he is the only dog and can soak up all the love he can! He is patiently waiting for her forever home at Great Plains SPCA!

To find out more about Brodie or the other animals available through the Great Plains SPCA, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.