Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Brodie

Brodie is a social butterfly and wants to be everyone’s best friend.
Brodie is a social butterfly and wants to be everyone’s best friend.(Great Plains SPCA)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brodie is a social butterfly and wants to be everyone’s best friend.

He is the most loving companion and will greet you with full body hugs and tons of kisses.

He is in his prime at almost two years old and is a Pitbull Terrier Mix with the best ears in town! He will do best in a home where he is the only dog and can soak up all the love he can! He is patiently waiting for her forever home at Great Plains SPCA!

To find out more about Brodie or the other animals available through the Great Plains SPCA, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Auggie is available to adopt through the KC Pet Project.
Pet of the Day: Auggie
Gracie.
Pet of the Day: Gracie
Rex and Fiona.
Pet(s) of the Day: Rex and Fiona
Melody.
Pet of the Day: Melody