Police: Northeast Middle School student stabs another, leaves him with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police confirmed one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

Police said one student stabbed another in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students involved were boys in either seventh or eighth grade. The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

This is the scene at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City. KCPD has the area blocked off after a stabbing at the school that has left a person suffering from life threatening injuries. Police believe it to be a student. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/H5ePAT26Bm — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) April 12, 2022

The victim received life-threatening injuries and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.