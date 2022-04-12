Advertisement

Police: Northeast Middle School student stabs another, leaves him with life-threatening injuries

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police confirmed one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

Police said one student stabbed another in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students involved were boys in either seventh or eighth grade. The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Kansas City apartment fire that injured 15 was arson, investigators say. Reward offered, 4 remain critical

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student receives life-threatening injuries in middle school stabbing
Local painters union out picketing Tuesday morning.
Local painters go on strike for higher pay
Local painters union out picketing Tuesday morning.
Local painters union goes on strike
15 people rescued from Kansas City apartment fire.
Kansas City apartment fire that injured 15 was arson, investigators say. Reward offered, 4 remain critical