Police: Northeast Middle School student stabs another, leaves him with life-threatening injuries
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police confirmed one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.
The Kansas City Police Department said the two students involved were boys in either seventh or eighth grade. The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.
The victim received life-threatening injuries and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.
There is no ongoing threat, police said.
Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
