New Roos coach to bring ‘competitive mentality’ to UMKC women’s hoops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new chapter begins for the UMKC women’s basketball program as Dionnah Jackson-Durrett was officially introduced to the fanbase.

Jackson-Durrett, a former first round WNBA pick and one of the most highly touted assistant coaches in the nation, served as the associate head coach at Texas over the last two seasons and has coached in five consecutive NCAA Elite Eights.

“I am now excited to be part of that and set the tone for the next generation and I don’t run from that,” she said. “It’s very, very important representation matters and so I’m thankful for those that came before me and now it’s my time to help those who come after me.”

Some key points that she addressed was recruiting at a high level consistently.

“The consistent competitive mentality is what gets you to the winning mentality and then to the champions mentality and that’s why I am here because I bring that mentality,” she said. “We will be active and involved in the youth and the greater community in everything we do. I want this to be the people’s team. It’s just as much yours as it is mine — mutual engagement and involvement — that is what it is going to take.”

