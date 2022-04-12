Mission police chief requests resources from Metro Squad in teen homicide investigation

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Metro Squad is now assisting with an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old.

On Sunday night, two teenagers in Mission were shot at the SilverWood Apartments off Foxridge Drive.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl was wounded. The teenagers had been visiting someone at the apartments.

Police Chief Dan Madden requested help from the Metro Squad the next day, which is a regional investigative team made up of other departments in the Kansas City area.

“When you have an investigation like this, the volume of leads can bury you quickly,” Madden said. “Having that group of people that can get you over that initial phase of the investigation is paramount.”

Madden said the murder was only the second homicide in Mission in his 23 years as chief. The last murder was in 2012.

“Violence is not something we’re used to,” Madden said. “I want people in Mission to know we have a dedicated group of professionals who are out here seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

Even though the two teenagers did not live at SilverWood, residents at the complex said they were thinking about the families of the two young victims.

Janine Deichler said she and her husband were stunned to hear of the death.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Deichler said. “I have two kids and I can’t imagine what it’s like for those families.”

