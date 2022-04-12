Advertisement

Local painters go on strike for higher pay

Picketers gathered at Garmin Headquarters on Tuesday morning.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Workers for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades were out picketing Tuesday morning in Olathe as part of a strike for higher pay.

The group of a few hundred gathered outside Garmin Headquarters. Union Members said it’s time for them to stand together to better their lives.

They were protesting a multi-million-dollar contract they have with Garmin because of a 1 percent pay increase, which they say is too little. Six hundred union members voted to strike, starting Tuesday.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was out live with the union members Tuesday morning, as seen in the video above.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local painters union out picketing Tuesday morning.
Local painters union goes on strike
15 people rescued from Kansas City apartment fire.
Kansas City apartment fire that injured 15 was arson, investigators say. Reward offered, 4 remain critical
WEATHER ALERT Day, as the winds and possible severe weather roll in.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind advisory Tuesday, with severe weather risk starting tonight
Surveillance cameras catch men stealing cars from repair shop, link suspects to other car thefts