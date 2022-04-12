Local painters go on strike for higher pay

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Workers for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades were out picketing Tuesday morning in Olathe as part of a strike for higher pay.

The group of a few hundred gathered outside Garmin Headquarters. Union Members said it’s time for them to stand together to better their lives.

They were protesting a multi-million-dollar contract they have with Garmin because of a 1 percent pay increase, which they say is too little. Six hundred union members voted to strike, starting Tuesday.

Reporter Taylor Johnson was out live with the union members Tuesday morning

