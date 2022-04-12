KCPD investigating after woman is fatally shot at 12th & Hardesty

Advertisement

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, which left a woman dead.

According to the KCPD, officers went to the area of E. 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman just south of the intersection and off the road who had been shot.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the woman deceased.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call them at 816-234-5043. People can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.

