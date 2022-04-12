Advertisement

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly vetoes local bans on plastic bags, straws

The bill would have prevented cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.(WDBJ7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.

Kelly rejected the measure Monday after previously telling reports that she was a “major local-control advocate.”

The Senate approved the measure first in February, but its initial version did not explicitly cover plastic straws.

The House made sure it did before passing the measure.

The measure was backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators and plastic bag manufacturers.

Environmentalists see plastic trash as a serious problem worldwide and argued for allowing cities and counties to set their own policies..

