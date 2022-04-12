Advertisement

FORECAST: Tracking severe weather overnight in the metro

By Erin Little
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hello Everyone! We are continuing to track storms late tonight and the risk of severe weather. There is still a small window for supercell tornadic storms from 7 to 10 tonight, but chances are looking less likely this will happen and most will stay quiet until after 10 p.m. The main line will push through the KC Metro from 11p.m. to 2 a.m. A brief spin up is still possible, along with strong straight-line winds overnight. Given the threat for strong tornadoes has diminished a bit, we will go Yellow Weather Alert tonight. Even though it’s not likely, we will still be monitoring the possibility of storms firing up before 10 tonight. Download the new KCTV5 Weather App to stay connected.

