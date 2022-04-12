Advertisement

DOWNLOAD NOW: KCTV5′s new weather app

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the severe storms expected in our area tonight, KCTV5 Stands for You.

In our continued effort to bring you the latest information you need to know, we’re excited to announce our new Storm Track 5 weather app.

The new Kansas City Weather Radar KCTV app brings great new features like weather alerts, a blog and video content. Plus, there’s live radar to see real-time weather wherever you are.

You’ll be able to watch our severe weather coverage live from the app and get real-time traffic conditions on the go.

Take a picture or video of storms in your area? Send them to us! Just tap “submit your photos” and send them to us right from the app.

To find the app, just search “KCTV5 Weather” in your app store. Or follow these links:

Click here to download from the Google Play Store.

Click here to download from the Apple App Store.

KCTV5 weather app
KCTV5 weather app(KCTV5)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The missing child was last seen with Tony Lee Washington, Jr. (pictured).
Amber Alert canceled, suspect still at-large
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Riverside police investigating body found in Line Creek
The police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot today.
Kansas City police investigating after woman is fatally shot
Parents and students had some things to say following a stabbing at a school
Students, parents react after student is stabbed at school in KCMO