Burn ban in place for Independence until Thursday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A burn ban has been put in place for Independence until 8 a.m. Thursday due to the wind.

This is due to the high wind and wind gusts forecasted during that time frame. The burn ban might be extended if windy conditions continue to be in the forecast.

Anyone within the city limits of Independence who disobeys the burn ban could be issued a General Order of Summons, which is a citation, and be fined up to $500.

“In higher wind conditions, despite the amount of any recent precipitation, embers or burning materials can become airborne and come to rest up against homes or other structures/buildings, causing building fires,” the city said. “Therefore, to help ensure the safety of both life and property, the Fire Prevention Division will choose to issue a city-wide ban, until more favorable conditions return to the area.”

As such, residents are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water. The city says you can learn more about open burn and cooking fire regulations here.

For more information, contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

