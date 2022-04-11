Advertisement

Topeka woman dies after being shot while driving on I-70, suspect arrested

The sheriff's department did not indicate a motive for the shooting
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — A 27-year-old Topeka woman died after she was shot while driving on Interstate 70.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Samantha Baum was shot Sunday night near Solomon.

She made it to a Dollar Store in Solomon and was taken to a Salina hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff’s department said 48-year-old Eric S. Wymore, of Beulah, Colorado, was booked into the Dickinson County jail on possible charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The department did not indicate a motive for the shooting, and said no further information would be released at this time.

