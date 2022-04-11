Pet of the Day: Auggie

Auggie is a 3-year-old mixed breed. He started his journey at KC Pet Project on February 20th.

The first thing you’ll notice about Auggie is his impressive set of ears, and the next thing you’ll notice is his big ole smile. This guy has it all beauty AND brains!

He loves to bond over a game of fetch, do some tricks for treats, and top it off for ya with some heart-melting eye contact that makes you feel like the only person in the world.

To find out more about Auggie or any of the other animals available through the KC Pet Project, click here.

