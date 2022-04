Legal team: Keith Carnes to be released from prison Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The attorney team for Keith Carnes told KCTV5 Monday that he will be released from the state penitentiary later in the morning.

Carnes has been imprisoned at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Keith Carnes fatally shot a rival drug dealer, 24-year-old Larry White, in 2003 in a Kansas City parking garage.

One issue was that a special master who reviewed the case found that Kansas City police did not give Carnes’ original defense team a report from a confidential informant that might have led to his exoneration.

Also, two witnesses who identified Carnes as the killer recanted their testimony in 2014, saying they had been pressured by police and Jackson County prosecutors.

