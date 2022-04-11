Advertisement

KCK woman identified in fatal Friday shooting on Webster Avenue

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) — A Kansas City Kansas woman killed in a shooting late Friday afternoon has been identified.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department said 30-year-old Ieshia Pearl was shot to death in the 6200 block of Webster Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Another victim was wounded and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

