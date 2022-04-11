Kansas City area gas prices fall another 12 cents

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continued to fall last week, although they remain about a dollar higher than they were last year.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the metro stands at $3.57, 12 cents lower than last week, and 21 cents lower than two weeks ago. That figure is still 97 cents more expensive than this time last year, according to numbers from Gas Buddy, an organization that compiles data from thousands of gas stations across the country.

The local decrease lines up with the figures of falling gas prices nationally, as the average cost for a gallon of gasoline nationally fell 8 cents this past week, and is down 23 cents in the last month. The national average for a gallon of gas, though, is still much higher than local numbers, standing at $4.10.

Gas prices in Missouri overall are down 7 cents a gallon, to an average of $3.69.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction---down---saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.”

