Governor Kelly signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Kansas

TOPEKA, Ks. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill Monday afternoon banning sanctuary cities in the state of Kansas.

House Bill 2717 was passed by Kansas legislators and would keep cities from issuing non-state and federal identification cards to undocumented immigrants.

Governor Kelly called for Congress to address the immigration issues in the country by passing new legislation.

“The responsibility to address our broken immigration system rests with Congress and cannot be resolved at the municipal level,” Governor Kelly said. “Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington have failed to address immigration issues for decades. We need a national solution and we need it now.”

Local leaders called the proposed bill a “political stunt,” saying it’s at the expense of people who are just wanting to take part in society.

House Bill 2717 was introduced in the House of Representatives by Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The bill was introduced following a motion in Wyandotte County to allow undocumented immigrants to be issued a municipal ID card and prohibit local law enforcement from participating in Immigration and Customs Enforcement cases.

“The veto-proof bipartisan support for this bill in the Legislature demonstrated its importance, as the Biden administration continues its tragic failure to secure our southern border, jeopardizing public safety in our Kansas communities,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a release on Monday. “Under this new law, Kansas law enforcement will be able to resume working professionally with federal immigration authorities as the needs of public safety require and not be silenced by a patchwork of local ‘sanctuary city’ gag orders.”

