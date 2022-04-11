FORECAST: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Tuesday

Mild temperatures expected this evening even as a cold front moves through. Most of the area will stay dry as thunderstorms develop to our southeast.

We could see a few showers early Monday but no severe weather expected. Temperatures Monday afternoon should recover into the mid to upper 60s otherwise our focus will turn to the setup on Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now nearly all of our viewing area is under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

If any storms fire up in the afternoon on Tuesday they could quickly become severe with all hazards possible. By the evening hours a cold front should be pushing through and that’s where we are expecting the best chance of rain and storms. As storms form into a more organized line damaging wind will be the primary threat but a brief spin-up or isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

After that our weather turns cooler and mostly drier for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.