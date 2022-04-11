Advertisement

Calm tonight, storms Tuesday night

By Erin Little
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Things will be calm and comfy tonight, but all eyes are looking ahead to our risk for severe weather Tuesday night. The bulk of the day Tuesday will be dry, with the potential for strong storms after sunset. The best window for storms right now looks to be overnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Stay connected with us on your TV, at KCTV5.com, and via our new weather app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

