Agbaji family relives special Championship moment

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji hugs his mother, Erica Agbaji, after winning the NCAA Championship on...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji hugs his mother, Erica Agbaji, after winning the NCAA Championship on Monday, April 4, 2022.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - This is a window into the emotions of a Champion.

“Going and sharing that moment with them and cherishing that moment is something I’ll never forget.” Ochai Agbaji, Kansas guard, said.

Embracing his loved ones.

“I think it was all just coming out at that moment.” Ochai Agbaji said.

After winning the National Championship, Ochai Agbaji ran to his family. Tears streaming down his face. They awaited him with open arms.

“Just melted my heart,” Erica Agbaji, Ochai’s mother, said. “It was just that embrace I didn’t want to let go. It was just a great moment.”

“Excitement. Joy,” Orie Agbaji, Ochai’s sister, said. “All came to a head and I broke down there crying too. Because usually if he’s crying, I’m crying. That’s how it works in our family.”

“Just the realization that he’s on top of the college basketball world,” Olofu Agbaji, Ochai’s father, said. “And then coming and running into my hands is almost like dad, we did it. And that was the only thing I could think of. Boy, you’re a champion.”

The tender family moment became indelible image of the Jayhawks Championship win.

“Even thinking about it now it’s like tearing up a little bit.” Orie Agbaji said.

“It was not scripted,” Olofu Agbaji said. “It was just pure what happened. It was just excitement and just jubilation at it’s best and I think that’s what came through.”

At it’s core, the moment showed the profoundness of familial love.

“Yes. I look back many times and just tears come to my eyes all the time, but just that moment of him just saying mom, dad, I love you thank you for everything and that he did it.”

Ochai Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

