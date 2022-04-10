Advertisement

Shawnee police investigating fatal single-car accident Sunday morning

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has died after a roll-over accident Sunday morning in Shawnee.

The accident happened just after 6:30 Sunday morning at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman. Police say when they got to the scene, they found the car off of the roadway and was overturned. The driver, a 27-year-old male and resident of Shawnee, was deceased. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation. No other cars or people were involved in this accident.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Self during parade: "I never imagined it could be this good"
FULL COVERAGE: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate 2022 national title with a parade in Lawrence
'We've been wanting to win this for everyone': Braun, Dajuan Harris share feelings about title
'It's life-altering': Jayhawks players Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin speak during Sunday's parade.
Family from Ulysses drove six hours to attend Kansas Jayhawks celebration parade in Lawrence