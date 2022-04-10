Shawnee police investigating fatal single-car accident Sunday morning

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has died after a roll-over accident Sunday morning in Shawnee.

The accident happened just after 6:30 Sunday morning at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman. Police say when they got to the scene, they found the car off of the roadway and was overturned. The driver, a 27-year-old male and resident of Shawnee, was deceased. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation. No other cars or people were involved in this accident.

