Police chase ends in wreck with serious injuries in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - One person was seriously injured after crashing with a car full of teens that was fleeing from police.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, police were engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle traveling northbound on 7th Street around 10:30 Saturday night. The car, which had six teenagers inside, struck the rear end of another car also going northbound on 7th street.

The vehicle that was struck lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and hit a concrete wall.

The driver, a 53-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person in the vehicle that was fleeing from police was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. No one else was injured.

This is the second police chase in KCK that has ended in a crash this weekend. Just after midnight on Saturday, a vehicle running from police on I-435 lost control and flipped several times. The driver in that incident was also seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.