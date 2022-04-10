Metro area Girls Scouts get a lesson on voting and the democratic process

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The League of Women Voters partnered with Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri today to help educate young girls about the importance of voting.

On Saturday, young faces filled the Kansas State University, Olathe campus as Girl Scouts from both sides of the state line learned the ins and outs of voting.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to engage our youngest citizens and help them understand the importance of their voice,” says Janet Milkovich the President of the LWV of Johnson County.

What better way to do that than to walk them through the entire process?

Everything from learning how democracy works, the different branches of the government, voting in a voter booth, to getting a breakdown of what goes into trying to secure our polling places.

“They have to check in when they come to vote, they have to show ID, the poll workers handle the ballot and they are shown how it’s a secure process,” says Milkovich.

In the end, the young scouts earned their citizenship badges by participating in the various workshops.

Officials from the Girls Scouts say most importantly they hope this event will help these young ladies understand the importance they hold in the future, as both voters and potential elected officials.

“It’s critically important that we help girls think of themselves and their futures in elected positions and that good citizenship truly requires that you understand the democratic process,” says Joy Wheeler the CCEO for Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas/Northwest Missouri.

Right now, women are 51% of the U.S. population, but make up only 27% of the congressional seats and 31% of state legislatures.

