FORECAST: Windy Sunday in store with rain moving in overnight

Temperatures are starting off near 50° but another warm and windy day is in store. A mostly cloudy morning will give way to more sunshine by afternoon as temperatures head for the mid- to upper-70s. The south wind will be strong, with some gusts of 30-35 miles per hour possible. Clouds increase after sunset, with rain chances increasing, mostly after midnight continuing through the morning drive on Monday, coming to an end around lunch time. There could be a few rumbles of thunder overnight, but right now, the severe threat appears to be south and east of the KC metro, along the I-44 corridor between Joplin and St. Louis. Monday afternoon looks quiet and cooler, but Tuesday into Wednesday brings another round of severe weather possibilities that could directly impact Kansas City with all flavors of severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes. Think ahead about what your plans are for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.