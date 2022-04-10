FORECAST: Sunday remains clear, but storms possible next week

Mostly clear and mild this evening as temperatures dip down into the 40s overnight. Sunday starts out with plenty of sunshine as breezy southeast winds help send temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. A few spots could hit 80 degrees.

A cold front will swing through during the afternoon and evening, but I think storms fire up closer to midnight.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

Active weather picks up through the first half of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.