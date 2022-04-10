First Lady Jill Biden, US Secretary of Education planning visit to Knob Noster, Mo. on Wednesday

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KY3) - First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are planning a visit to the Show-Me-State this week just outside of the Ozarks region.

Biden and Cardona are planning to travel to Knob Noster, Missouri, for a series of events.

Both are expected to arrive in Knob Noster around noon. They are planning to visit Whiteman Air Force Base to highlight the Month of the Military Child and programs that support military-connected students, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative.

Later in the afternoon, Biden and Cardona are planning to visit Whiteman Elementary School. They are also planning to attend a pep assembly at Knob Noster High School and deliver remarks in recognition of Month of the Military Child.

