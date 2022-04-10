BLK + BRWN bookstore recovering after cyber attack

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Three months shy of Blk + Brwn’s first anniversary on Juneteenth, owner Cori Smith noticed something troubling.

“March 15th I woke up and I had a whole bunch of emails about accounts being changed, passwords being changed and so I go to access the website and it’s been changed,” Smith said.

Smith’s site was hacked. The hacker sent an email demanding a ransom of $500 dollars in Bitcoin. Then they wiped the site clean, leaving Smith without any of her online inventory.

She said this makes up a third of her inventory.

“At this point there would have been over 600 books on the site and so now I’m spending the extra time to rebuild the site,” she said.

Smith started a GoFundMe Saturday morning to help with her recovery and offset costs to rebuild her site. She’s already more than halfway to her goal.

According to tech expert Burton Kelso, cyber-attacks on small businesses are common and business owners should not be afraid to report it.

“A lot of cyber crime has been localized now, so you could actually have someone that is targeting your social media accounts and your website,” Kelso said. “It’s always a good idea to go to law enforcement.”

When it comes to hosting on third-party sites like Shopify or Squarespace, it doesn’t hurt having an extra layer of protection. A back up site or two-layer authentication can keep hackers from cracking your password.

“If your website is unsecure it can only take a hacker a matter of seconds,” Kelso said.

As for Smith, she’s keeping things going with sales from her store on 39th Street. She has her domain back and a goal of re-launching the site by summer with extra protection.

While her story is still being written, she’s learning a lot along the way.

“When these hiccups happen because they will, you can’t let it discourage you. You gotta keep pushing, you gotta keep fighting and you gotta just know that it is because you’re doing what you’re called to do,” she said.

You can keep up with Blk + Brwn. here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.