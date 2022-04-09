Advertisement

Woman killed, another injured in KCK shooting

(WCAX)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A woman was killed and a second woman was injured in a shooting late Friday afternoon in Kansas City, KS.

Police say the shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived in the area of the 6200 block of Webster Avenue, they found a woman dead at the scene and another injured. The second victim was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter.

If you have more information, contact the KCKPD’s Major Case Unit or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

