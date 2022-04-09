A Witt Web Gem: Royals rookie prevents Guardians from taking lead in extra innings

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr., drove in the game-winning run on Opening Day.

In Game 2 of his Major League career, Witt made a defensive play that saved the game.

The Cleveland Guardians had runners on first and third base when Witt made a snag on the third base line and threw a runner out at home.

The Royals ended up winning the game in extras, 1-0. They improved to 2-0 on the young season.

WATCH:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.