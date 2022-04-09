Advertisement

A Witt Web Gem: Royals rookie prevents Guardians from taking lead in extra innings

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. signs autographs before a spring training baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. signs autographs before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr., drove in the game-winning run on Opening Day.

In Game 2 of his Major League career, Witt made a defensive play that saved the game.

The Cleveland Guardians had runners on first and third base when Witt made a snag on the third base line and threw a runner out at home.

The Royals ended up winning the game in extras, 1-0. They improved to 2-0 on the young season.

