A Witt Web Gem: Royals rookie prevents Guardians from taking lead in extra innings
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr., drove in the game-winning run on Opening Day.
In Game 2 of his Major League career, Witt made a defensive play that saved the game.
The Cleveland Guardians had runners on first and third base when Witt made a snag on the third base line and threw a runner out at home.
The Royals ended up winning the game in extras, 1-0. They improved to 2-0 on the young season.
WATCH:
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.