WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!

KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.

KCTV5 Sports will be LIVE from Lawrence and bringing you the latest from the celebration. Join Dani, Neal, Adam, Jared and Carolyn Long and see your favorite Jayhawks ride through the streets of Lawrence to celebrate their March Madness victory!

Coverage will begin just before 2 p.m. on KCTV5′s Facebook page and on our sister station, KSMO Channel 62.

