Two injured overnight after police chase ends in crash

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Two people were injured after their car went off the roadway during a police pursuit in KCK.

The incident happened just after midnight on the exit to eastbound State Avenue from northbound I-435.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a car driven by 42-year-old Wesley Spears of KCK was being pursued by law enforcement. The vehicle failed to follow the curve on the exit ramp and went off the left-side of the road. It flipped several times before coming to rest.

Spears was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The passenger in the car, 32-year-old Bria Burke, was also taken to the hospital. She had minor injuries. Police were unsure if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police did not say what led up to the pursuit. No other vehicles or injuries were involved in the crash.

