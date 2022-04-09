Advertisement

KCPD searching for two runaway sisters

KCPD is asking for the public's help in locating two runaway sisters.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in locating two sisters who have run away from home.

Haven and Keairra Pouncil were last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 94th Street and Stark Avenue in Kansas City.

Haven, who is 12 years old, is said to be 5′8″ and 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and a multi-colored backpack.

Keairra is 15 years old, 5′5″, 220 pounds with black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and black sweat pants.

Anyone seeing the sisters is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

