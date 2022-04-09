FORECAST: Freeze warning Saturday morning

A freeze warning continues until 8am this morning, with temperatures falling into the upper-20s and low-30s around the region. A fantastic warmup this afternoon, into the low- to mid-60s with lots of sunshine and finally, a respite from the strong wind! Don’t get used to it as winds crank up overnight from the south. Sunday will be a warm and breezy day with 30-35 mph wind gusts out of the south possible and temperatures getting into the mid- to upper-70s. I’m tracking the chances of strong to severe storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay connected with us at KCTV5!

