Fire causes extensive damage at Arby’s in Kearney, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a local Arby's in Kearney on Saturday morning.(Kearney Fire Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) --- No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed a local Arby’s in Kearney on Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 520 Shanks Ave.

With the help of the Liberty Fire Department, Fishing River Fire Protection District and Lawson Fire and Rescue Protection District, crews were able to get the fire under control within two hours.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

